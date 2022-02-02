Post Budget reaction Quote I JAIN Group of Institutions & Lighthouse learning pvt ltd

Shanti Ekambaram, Group President – Consumer Banking, Kotak Mahindra Bank Limited

x

‘Budget 2022-23 puts economy on fast-track, gives fillip to businesses’

“Union Budget 2022-23 focusses on key growth engines of the economy – infrastructure, education, healthcare, housing and rural development. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has focused on allocation to build the foundation for economic growth over many years. The government has set a capital expenditure target of Rs. 7.5 lakh crore for FY 23 from Rs 5.54 lakh earlier. The budget has allocated Rs 1 lakh crore to states for the PM Gati Shakti-related projects and for other productive investments. Extension of the Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme until March 2023 is a welcome move to infuse further liquidity in the MSME sector. A sum of Rs 48,000 crore is allotted for the PM Awas Yojana that will benefit 60,000 houses in rural and urban segments. Introduction of a Digital Rupee by RBI and setting up of 75 digital banking units in 75 districts by commercial banks is a big boost to the digital ecosystem. The government has given ample allocation to provide a framework for businesses to invest and grow. In the second consecutive year of the COVID-19 pandemic, the budget has focused on the right areas to put the economy on fast-track”.

Dr. Raj Singh, Vice Chancellor- JAIN (Deemed-to-be University)

x

“Education and skill development sectors will be among the largest beneficiaries of these rails to tap the aspirations and ambitions of millions of career-focused citizens. The Government’s intention to set up a resilient education delivery mechanism for facilitating the delivery of quality education using digital platforms will unleash a host of opportunities for public-private collaboration. Add to that, the focus on democratising education and skill development with proactive investments into digital university, teacher training, digital inclusion, regional content and DESH-stack will result in unveiling a new opportunity landscape comprising of a new generation of digitally savvy quality education seekers. This will not only enable the edtechs and blended educators to collaborate; but most importantly, collectively expand the pool of new-age education seekers while narrowing down the learning curve.”

Rudra Prakash Sharma, Chief Operating Officer, JAIN International Residential School (JIRS), Bengaluru

” The Union Budget 2022 addresses the most challenging part of today’s Indian education system. During and post pandemic, the government, institutions and academicians had constantly thrived to keep the learning process intact for student with various innovations and ideas. Today’s budget focused on the launch supplementary education channel -one Class one TV- in the interest of the students, especially in rural areas. This move is perhaps a laudable one. Further, the expansion of SWAYAM PRABHA TV under PM e-vidya scheme from 12 channels to 200 to be made available in all regional languages will help take education to every nook and corner of the country. The provision to introduce 750 virtual labs in science and mathematics, and 75 skilling e-labs for simulated learning environment by 2023 to promote critical thinking will contribute in scaling the quality of education “. x

Prajodh Ranjan, CO-Founder and Group CEO, Lighthouse Learning Private Limited

“The much awaited Union Budget has delivered many positive developments for the education sector. The implementation of One Class One TV Channel program of PM eVIDYA to be expanded from 12 to 200 channels, should help mitigate the learning loss our children have endured during the past two years as schools remain closed. This will definitely support supplementary education in regional languages for students across classes 1 to 12. A boost in the digital infrastructure across the country is essential and the mention of the completion of 5G spectrum auction in 2022-2023 will certainly help enable education institutions to attain the much needed learning outcomes. The Digital DESH e-portal set to be launched will help the youth in skilling, upskilling and reskilling so that they are ably employed and can contribute to the country’s economic growth. We will soon be a super-energised and digitised economy”!

Mr. MS Sreedhar, MD & CEO, Royal Sundaram General Insurance.