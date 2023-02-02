Post-Budget Reaction Quote – Mr. Pankaj Kalra, CEO and Director, EOGEPL.

Mr. Pankaj Kalra, CEO and Director, EOGEPL

“The Union Budget 2023 is progressive and futuristic, rightly focusing on Sustainability, Green Growth, and on India’s net-zero targets. Customs duty relief on chemicals to boost ethanol blending is a step in the right direction and will give a major push toward energy transition. Provisions made under the GOBARdhan scheme will promote and steer a circular economy on the sustainable development path. Our Hon’ble FM has ticked all the right boxes with a vision for India’s future and has taken a number of well-intentioned steps aimed at keeping the domestic macro-fundamentals strong amidst the ongoing global uncertainty.”