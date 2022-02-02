Post Budget Request:- Covestro – Mr.Anand Srinivasan,Managing Director



Mr.Anand Srinivasan, MD – Covestro India Pvt.Ltd.

“We welcome the FM’s take on clean and sustainable mobility by providing cleantech, special mobility zones with zero fossil-fuel policy and EV vehicles. We all know that plastics integrated electronics, thermally conductive plastics, signal transparency are here to stay as plastic will continue to support organic growth.

We have been collaborating with cross-industry players for alternate raw materials, innovative recycling, and joint solution development as a part of our vision to be circular and provide a holistic tool that enables humans to function efficiently. The possible challenge of availability of different skilled workforce aligned to the changing landscape of future mobility will be a challenge that industries will have to collectively tackle to usher in this new era of clean and sustainable mobility, which we wholeheartedly support.”