Potential Components for Nursing Home Mistreatment & Unprofessional Care

The term “golden years” often refers to an individual’s later years in life. Its origins can be traced back to a 1959 marketing campaign from an American retirement home company and housing community. Their successful campaign told its audience the older you get, the less physical pressures and economic uncertainties you should experience.

But what if the “golden years” spent in a nursing home are not so golden? What if the homes are no strangers to unsuitable living conditions, disregard from staff, or, in the worst case, corporeal ill-treatments? Life experience does not equal invulnerability, so these older men and women can be easy targets for misinformed or even evil practices.

While the immoral procedures and behaviors from those employed to take care of society’s most respected exist in this country, all too often is the harm done unintentionally. The inadvertent damage done to nursing home attendees stems from poor circumstances dealt to their day-to-day providers. Whether it be economic hurdles, improper training to attendants or recent legal protections for incapable homes, they are set up to fail and harm the elderly.

The Economic Component

As mentioned, it is less likely for mistreatment of nursing home elders to come from malicious acts rather than economic shortcomings. Frequently, the caregivers can only work with the tools and equipment afforded to them, so the help an older individual receives will always be limited. Underfunding, or when less money is allocated than needed, is a common problem harming nursing homes across the United States.

According to a Dec. 2020 report from the American Health Care Association (AHCA), 65 percent of the country’s over 15,000 nursing homes are currently functioning at a loss. In the same report, 34 percent admitted they would likely close operations within a year. Their statements come after the $20 billion grant from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Safety (CARES) Act to assisted living facilities.

Along the same lines, nursing homes repeatedly understaff their locations, and those on company payroll often work beyond their daily shifts. Some managements may become infatuated with the idea of creating a disparaging gap between the number of attendees and attendants for economic gain. Understaffing and overworking can lead to elder neglect due to exhaustion and narrowed service.

The Training Component

Funding will always be an issue for nursing homes as the world’s population and average life expectancy increase, but there is another less visible issue. This hindrance contributes to the neglect and improper care of the older generations just as much. The improper training provided to workers for life-or-death situations is another looming danger.

In May 2018, a resident of the Chris Jensen Health and Rehabilitation Center in Duluth, MN passed away from improper and late on-sight medical attention. The police reports detail four nurses as on-call during the tragic death, but none of them took the life-saving measures to save their ailing patient. The Center had a physician’s order for the resident on file to perform cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) in case of being found unresponsive.

The four nurses’ responses that day represent the type of training they may have received for similar circumstances. The first nurse to reach the individual amid respiratory failure told investigators they were aware of the physician’s order. However, they believed they were too late to save the person’s life. Another nurse claimed they were too upset and hysterical to do anything.

The Legal Component

Another cause for potential mistreatment in nursing homes results from recently instated legalities. Due to COVID-19, residencies across the country obtained uninhibited freedoms from lawsuits pertaining to the virus. As seen in the Jensen case, static inaction and fear towards first aid care is in the realm of possibility, given the legal liftings.

In total, 30 states enacted legal immunity to nursing homes during the pandemic to protect them from an overabundance of COVID-19 related lawsuits. States felt the pressure to allow temporary exemption given the initially inconsistent and slow-moving response from the Center for Disease Control (CDC). Though not intentional, legal immunity creates another avenue for senior mistreatment.

At the Treyburn Rehabilitation Center in Durham, NC, Palestine Howze died from a pressure ulcer, or bedsore, in mid-April 2020. Treyburn did not send Howze to the hospital, and she died in her bed alone. Her child, Lisa, could not file a lawsuit against the Center because of their temporary granted immunity.

COVID-19’s Effects

The Coronavirus Pandemic has not only led to legal immunity, but it has also overburdened the already fledgling nursing homes. While money and inadequate training also plague the homes, the virus adds another layer of outside risk. Lockdowns and isolations protect other patients from infection, but they have damaging effects as well.

They can lead to psychological detriments for the older individual as they are sentenced away from their fellow patients and visiting family and friends. With resources spread thin, either side may not receive the proper or requisite amount of care.