“Power of Awakening “by Anubha Gupta unveiled in National Capital

New Delhi: Union Minister Sh. Prakash Javadekar unveiled “Power of Awakening” by Anubha Gupta in National Capital. The book is based on 11 Real Life Stories and published by Bookswagon.

The newly launched book will empower the soul with happiness and would guide to do the right things in life with the Theory of Karma based on real incidences. These 11 Small Non-Fictional Stories captured in the Book would give an example of how even a small help from the almighty can wake you up from your slumber to change the life.

After receiving an overwhelming response by Hon. Information & Broadcast Minister, Ms. Anubha Gupta (The Author) said, “After having a good read you will assuredly find the book to be enlightening and relatable as it will challenge you to think about your role in driving change and will encourage you to lead a better life.

Mr. Sunny Jain the Publisher & Owner of Bookwagon.Com & Mr. Rajeev Jain, Director of Rashi Entertainment were also present & launched the book. Also 1st Initial Copies were being presented to Dashing Kartik Aryan & Beautiful Dia Mirza at IIFA Conference 2020 in Mumbai.