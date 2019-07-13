Powergrid to be Exclusive Industry Partner of IIT Roorkee

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee today signed an MoU with Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd. on Energy Efficiency and Sustainable Energy. The MoU targets to bring together academic and industry/corporate prowess, in building efficient, reliable and low cost energy systems.

POWERGRID is a Navratna Central Public Sector Enterprise and the Central Transmission Utility (CTU) of the country involved in Inter-State Electric Power Transmission Planning and Execution. POWERGRID is also a BEE Certified ESCO to carryout Energy Management projects. POWERGRID has a dedicated Energy Management Department functioning from its Corporate Center, Gurugram to oversee implementation of Energy Management projects across the country.

The main objective of this MoU is to have long term association between POWERGRID and IIT Roorkee in the area of Energy Management. The MoU aims at advancing and implementing energy efficiency and sustainable energy projects at IIT Roorkee campus in the mutually agreed areas of space cooling/heating, lighting & fans, Water pumping, power distribution, waste to energy, etc. The MoU also aims at carrying out joint Research and Development related to Energy sector.

On the signing of this MoU, Prof. Ajit K Chaturvedi, Director, IIT Roorkee said “We look forward to working together for improving energy efficiency in IITR campus. Energy efficiency is the key to sustainable development and we believe that our joint efforts will bring good results in this area. It will also help us collaborate for research in this area.” He also said that under this MoU, IIT Roorkee has also invited POWERGRID to undertake Energy Efficiency Enhancement work in IIT Roorkee Campus. On the other hand, Mr. Sanjay Garg, Executive Director, POWERGRID thanked IIT Roorkee for entrusting POWERGRID with this prestigious association. He said “IIT, Roorkee is the first ever academic institution for which POWERGRID will be providing cost-effective state of the art energy efficiency solutions. With this collaboration, we believe that there is going to be a lot of learning for our team members too. I am delighted to sign this MoU with IIT Roorkee.”

While signing the MoU, the following officials were present Mr. Sanjay Garg, Executive Director, POWERGRID, Mr. Samir Kumar, General Manager, and other senior POWERGRID Officials, Prof. Ajit K Chaturvedi, Director of IITR, Prof. Manoranjan Parida, Deputy Director of IITR, Prof. Z. Ahmad, Dean Infrastructure of IITR, Prof. Manish Shrikhande, Dean SRIC of IITR, Prof. NP Padhy, Dean Academics of IITR, Prof. B. Das (Head EED), Prof. M. K. Pathak (EED), Prof. Ganesh Khumbhar, Associate Dean Infrastructure (Elect & AC), Prof. Pravindra Kumar, Associate Dean Corporate Interaction (ADCI) , Prof. B.R Gurjar , Civil ( Environmental ) Engineering of IITR.