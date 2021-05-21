POWERS Insurance & Risk Management Adds Commercial Lines Account Executive

Scott Weiler brings more than 20 years of insurance experience to the company

(St. Louis, Mo., May 20, 2021) POWERS Insurance & Risk Management, one of the largest family-owned and operated independent insurance agencies in the bi-state region, recently hired Scott Weiler as a Commercial Lines Account Executive.

Weiler has more than 20 years of experience in commercial property and casualty insurance, as well as risk management programs. In this position, he will be responsible for serving commercial clients, retaining new and renewal clients, and assisting the company’s producers in managing customer relationships. Prior to joining POWERS, Weiler worked as a senior vice president at a local insurance business.

Weiler earned his Bachelor of Science degree in marketing and sales from Missouri State University. He is certified as both an Environmental Risk Manager and an Associate of Risk Management.

“Scott brings an extensive skill set to our organization based upon years of hands-on experience,” said POWERS Insurance & Risk Management’s president JD Powers. “He adds a whole new dimension of client relationship cultivation and communication to our company, and we look forward to having him on our team.”

POWERS Insurance & Risk Management provides personal and business insurance, surety, and risk management. The company, which was founded in 1991, is located at 6825 Clayton Ave. For more information, call (314) 725-1414 or visit Powers Insurance & Risk Management.