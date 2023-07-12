Powers Insurance & Risk Management Hires Giovanni Favazza

Favazza named Commercial Lines Risk Management Advisor at one of St. Louis’ largest family-owned insurance agencies.

(St. Louis, Mo., July 12, 2023) Powers Insurance & Risk Management, one of the largest family owned and operated independent insurance agencies in the bi-state region, recently hired Giovanni “Johnny” Favazza as Commercial Lines Risk Management Advisor. His responsibilities include generating new leads, as well as handling existing commercial accounts, in the property and casualty marketplace. Favazza will focus on enhancing business development by creating the most fitting insurance and risk management service solutions for each client.

Favazza grew up in his family’s business, Favazza’s Restaurant on the Hill. Prior to joining Powers, he worked as a Senior Account Executive at one of the largest insurance brokerages in Texas. He previously served as an Associate for a California-based investment advisory firm. Favazza earned his Bachelor of Business Administration degree in Managerial Finance from the University of Mississippi located in Oxford, Miss.

“Gio brings the strong analytical skills and detail-oriented credentials it takes to work in our fast-paced insurance environment,” said Powers Insurance & Risk Management’s president JD Powers. “He has already achieved extensive industry success, and we are excited to have him on our team so he can generate long-lasting benefits for our clients.”

Founded in 1991, Powers Insurance & Risk Management provides personal and business insurance, surety, risk management, and employee benefits. Founded in 2006, sister company Valley Insurance Agency Alliance is a cohesive family of over 160 independent insurance agencies in Missouri and Illinois that generates more than $600 million in written premium. VIAA is the regional founding member for SIAA – The Agent Alliance, a $12.5 billion national alliance. The companies are headquartered at 6825 Clayton Ave. For more information, call (314) 725-1414 or visit www.powersinsurance.com.