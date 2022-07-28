Powers Insurance & Risk Management Hires Husband-and-Wife Insurance Team

Mark and Deanna Sherman join one of St. Louis’ largest family-owned insurance agencies

(St. Louis, Mo., July 27, 2022) Powers Insurance & Risk Management, one of the largest family-owned and operated independent insurance agencies in the bi-state region, recently named Mark Sherman as Personal Lines Practice Leader and Deanna Sherman as Account Manager. The husband-and-wife team brings a combined 37 years of experience to Powers.

Mark will be responsible for leading the personal lines team, as well as generating leads, developing new business, and handling existing Powers’ accounts. Prior to joining the company, he owned and operated a Country Financial office for more than 20 years. Mark, who is currently a board member for the West St. Louis County Chamber of Commerce, is certified in long-term insurance care. He earned his bachelor’s degree in Marketing from the University of Missouri-Columbia and holds his Life Underwriter Training Council Fellow (LUTCF) designation.

Deanna will assist producers in obtaining new business, as well as handling sales and serving Powers’ personal lines clients. She previously worked with her husband as an Account Manager at Country Financial for 17 years. She earned her Associate of Applied Science degree from Columbia College in Columbia, Mo.

“Mark and Deanna possess the experience and entrepreneurial drive we seek at our growing family business,” said Powers Insurance & Risk Management’s president JD Powers. “We are excited to welcome them to our organization where their communication and innovative skills will be valued.”

Founded in 1991, Powers Insurance & Risk Management provides personal and business insurance, surety, risk management, and employee benefits. Founded in 2006, sister company Valley Insurance Agency Alliance generates more than $500 million in written premium and is the regional founding member for the Strategic Insurance Agency Alliance (SIAA), a $10 billion national alliance. The companies are headquartered at 6825 Clayton Ave.

For more information, call (314) 725-1414 or visit www.powersinsurance.com.