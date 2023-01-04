Powers Insurance & Risk Management Hires New Producer

Scott Reed brings more than 20 years of insurance experience to one of St. Louis’ largest family-owned insurance agencies

(St. Louis, Mo., Jan. 4, 2023) Powers Insurance & Risk Management, one of the largest family-owned and operated independent insurance agencies in the bi-state region, recently hired Scott Reed as a Producer. His responsibilities include generating leads, developing new accounts, and handling existing accounts in the property and casualty marketplace.

Prior to joining Powers, Reed was the owner of insurance agencies located in Austin, Texas and Denver, Colo. His background includes consulting and enterprise software sales, as well as management of insurance and financial services. Reed possesses technical sales and marketing experience with computer hardware, enterprise software, and telecommunication products. He earned his bachelor’s degree in Business Management from Metropolitan State University of Denver in Denver, Colo.

“Scott brings the highest level of business acumen and corporate ownership experience to our agency,” said Powers Insurance & Risk Management’s president JD Powers. “His industry background – he has managed accounts as large as more than 3,000 individuals and up to 10 companies averaging over 10,000 employees each – is one of the many reasons why Scott will make a strong asset for our growing family business.”

Founded in 1991, Powers Insurance & Risk Management provides personal and business insurance, surety, risk management, and employee benefits. Founded in 2006, sister company Valley Insurance Agency Alliance generates more than $500 million in written premium and is the regional founding member for the Strategic Insurance Agency Alliance (SIAA), a $10 billion national alliance. The companies are headquartered at 6825 Clayton Ave. For more information, call (314) 725-1414 or visit www.powersinsurance.com.