POWERS Insurance & Risk Management Installs iWave Purification System

POWERS Insurance & Risk Management recently added an iWave ionization air purification system at its 17,000-square-foot building located at 6825 Clayton Ave. in the City of St. Louis. The iWave system—which is similar to air systems found in hospitals and operating rooms—is designed to inactivate Coronavirus and other viruses.

POWERS is one of the region’s first building owners to utilize this type of system during the current climate. St. Louis’ Nu-Calgon, a leader in the Heating Ventilation Air Conditioning and Refrigeration (HVACR) aftermarket for the past 70 years, created the proprietary iWave system that actively treats a building’s air quality in duct A/C systems.

As the air flows past the iWave, positive and negative ions actively purify the supply air, killing mold, bacteria and viruses in the coil and working space. The ionization process also reduces allergens, smoke and static electricity, as well as controlling odours and other airborne particles without creating ozone or any harmful byproducts.

POWERS and sister company Valley Insurance Agency Alliance (VIAA) occupy the second and third floors of the three-year-old building they developed and own. The first floor is leased by the Scholarship Foundation of St. Louis.

“We researched this type of air circulation and filtration system after an inquiry from our Scholarship Foundation tenant,” said POWERS Insurance & Risk Management’s President JD Powers. “Locally grown Nu-Calgon and its comprehensive system offered the best results—more than 99% effective in virus inactivation. We wanted to safeguard our building and its workers, and the iWave definitely provides the greatest protection.”

POWERS Insurance & Risk Management is one of the largest family-owned and operated independent insurance agencies in the bi-state region. VIAA is a cohesive family of more than 130 independent insurance agencies in Missouri and Illinois. For more information, call (314) 725-1414 or visit http://www.powersinsurance.com.