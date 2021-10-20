POWERS Insurance & Risk Management Named Best Independent Agency

Agency selected as overall “2021 Best Agencies to Work For” by Insurance Journal

(St. Louis, Mo., Oct. 20, 2021) POWERS Insurance & Risk Management, one of the largest family owned and operated independent insurance agencies in the bi-state region, was recently named America’s overall winner of the “2021 Best Independent Insurance Agencies to Work For” by Insurance Journal.

More than 4,000 nominations were submitted for this prestigious award, which anonymously surveyed employees about their workplaces. Fourteen agencies throughout the country received recognition for their efforts, but POWERS was selected as the number one independent agency that ranked highest in overall satisfaction.

Survey results highlighted the importance of competitive salaries, employee benefits, training, and education. Employees also cited positive relationships with their immediate boss or supervisor, agency reputation, corporate support of local charities and communities, wellness programs, and supportive workplace environment as key factors in their total personal job satisfaction.

“We are honored by Insurance Journal and this national award, particularly since it recognizes our agency’s performance in the eyes of our rockstar associates,” said POWERS Insurance & Risk Management’s president JD Powers. “This achievement is even more meaningful because we are currently celebrating our 30th anniversary of a business that my Dad, Pierce Powers, founded.”

POWERS Insurance & Risk Management provides personal and business insurance, surety, and risk management. POWERS founded Valley Insurance Agency Alliance (VIAA), a cohesive family of nearly 150 independent insurance agencies in Missouri and Illinois, in 2006. VIAA generates more than $350 million in written premium and is the regional founding member for the Strategic Insurance Agency Alliance (SIAA), a more than $10 billion national alliance.

POWERS, which was founded in 1991, is located at 6825 Clayton Ave. For more information, call (314) 725-1414 or visit Powers Insurance & Risk Management.