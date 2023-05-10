Powers Insurance & Risk Management Promotes Drew Jaboor

Jaboor to provide computer and software networks support for one of St. Louis’ largest family-owned insurance agencies.

(St. Louis, Mo., May 10, 2023) Powers Insurance & Risk Management, one of the largest family-owned and operated independent insurance agencies in the bi-state region, recently promoted Drew Jaboor to IT Associate. His responsibilities include troubleshooting, maintaining, and repairing issues with the organization’s technology systems. Jaboor will also assist with onboarding new employees, as well as performing ongoing system training for all employees.

Jaboor previously worked at Powers’ IT Help Desk where he resolved networking issues for company employees. He earned his associate degree in Information Systems & Technology from Vatterott College.

“Drew brings five years of IT experience to our organization and its evolving infrastructure,” said Powers Insurance & Risk Management’s president JD Powers. “We rely on his expertise to assist us with overall communication among our team, clients, vendors, and carriers. Drew earned his promotion based upon the crucial role he has played to date, and we look forward to all he will accomplish in the future.”

Founded in 1991, Powers Insurance & Risk Management provides personal and business insurance, surety, risk management, and employee benefits. Founded in 2006, sister company Valley Insurance Agency Alliance generates more than $600 million in written premium and is the regional founding member for the Strategic Insurance Agency Alliance (SIAA), a $11 billion national alliance. The companies are headquartered at 6825 Clayton Ave. For more information, call (314) 725-1414 or visit www.powersinsurance.com.