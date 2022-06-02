Powers Insurance & Risk Management Promotes Tim Davis to COO

Davis to also serve as Chief Operating Officer for sister company Valley Insurance Agency Alliance

(St. Louis, Mo., June 1, 2022) – Powers Insurance & Risk Management and sister company Valley Insurance Agency Alliance (VIAA) recently announced the promotion of Tim Davis to Chief Operating Officer (COO). Davis previously served as Director of Operations at both companies for the past five years. As COO, he will supervise the overall business operations strategies and daily operations for both companies. Responsibilities include creating IT solutions and overseeing hiring and training, as well as developing and administering the company’s policies and procedures.

Powers is one of the largest family owned and operated independent insurance agencies in the bi-state region. VIAA is a cohesive family of nearly 150 independent insurance agencies in Missouri and Illinois.

Prior to joining the companies, Davis worked for a national online retail insurance agency for nearly 10 years. He has a Small Business Coverage Specialist (SBCS) designation and earned his bachelor’s degree in Journalism from the University of Missouri-Columbia.

“Tim is a visionary who completely understands our workplace culture and valued family history,” said Powers Insurance & Risk Management’s president JD Powers. “He is an exemplary leader who will steer our companies in the right direction as we continue to address the continuously changing needs of both our clients and the insurance industry.”

Founded in 1991, Powers Insurance & Risk Management provides personal and business insurance, surety, risk management, and employee benefits. Founded in 2006, VIAA generates more than $500 million in written premium and is the regional founding member for the Strategic Insurance Agency Alliance (SIAA), a $10 billion national alliance. The companies are headquartered at 6825 Clayton Ave.

For more information, call (314) 725-1414 or visit www.powersinsurance.com or www.viaa4u.com.