Powers Insurance & Risk Management Receives National Recognition

St. Louis’ largest family-owned insurance agency named Midwest’s “Best Agency to Work For” by Insurance Journal

(St. Louis, Mo., Oct. 20, 2022) Powers Insurance & Risk Management, one of the largest family owned and operated independent insurance agencies in the bi-state region, was recently named the Midwest’s “Best Agency to Work For” by Insurance Journal.

More than 3,500 nominations were submitted for this prestigious award, which anonymously surveyed employees about their workplaces. The winning agencies scored high for overall employee benefits including wellness programs and for working conditions including work-from-home options, flextime, and other alternative schedules that allowed employees to embrace work-life balance.

Survey results highlighted the importance of competitive salaries, employee benefits, training, and education. Employees attributed happiness in the workplace due to team relationships and the agency’s culture. Employees of the winning agencies cited high personal job satisfaction, rated their relationships with their immediate boss or supervisor as positive, and expressed a high opinion of their agency’s owner or principals and their agency’s reputation in the community.

“A business is only as good as its employees, and we are blessed to have a team like ours who recognizes our long-term support and appreciation for their dedicated efforts,” said Powers Insurance & Risk Management’s CEO JD Powers. “We know that without our employees we would be unable to serve our clients and our community, so we make it a priority to keep our team as engaged and successful as possible.” Powers added that he is “particularly proud of this two-time consecutive recognition since last year Insurance Journal named our agency America’s overall winner of the ‘2021 Best Independent Insurance Agencies to Work For.’”

Pictured from left to right are Henry Powers, Chief Growth Officer; Pierce Powers, Chairman and Founder; Sue Powers, Event Coordinator; Elizabeth Powers, Chief Relationship Officer; and JD Powers, Chief Executive Officer.

Founded in 1991, Powers Insurance & Risk Management provides personal and business insurance, surety, risk management, and employee benefits. Founded in 2006, sister company Valley Insurance Agency Alliance generates more than $500 million in written premium and is the regional founding member for the Strategic Insurance Agency Alliance (SIAA), a $10 billion national alliance. The companies are headquartered at 6825 Clayton Ave. For more information, call (314) 725-1414 or visit www.powersinsurance.com.