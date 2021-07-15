POWERS Insurance & Risk Management Team Member Earns Prestigious Designation



Stacy Castro completes Certified Personal Risk Manager program

(St. Louis, Mo., July 14, 2021) POWERS Insurance & Risk Management, one of the largest family owned and operated independent insurance agencies in the bi-state region, recently announced Stacy Castro earned her Certified Personal Risk Manager (CPRM) designation.

The CPRM program – which focuses specifically on the needs of affluent and high-net-worth clients – is offered by the Council for Insuring Private Clients and the National Alliance for Insurance Education & Research. The five-course program provides a combination of risk management, technical information, and account development curriculum.

Castro, an account manager for POWERS’ private client department, has 16 years of insurance industry experience. She handles the ongoing management of personal lines accounts, retaining new and renewal clients, and promoting new business.

“Stacy spent a lot of time and effort earning her CPRM designation, which allows her to serve our growing high-net-worth niche.” said POWERS Insurance & Risk Management’s president JD Powers. “Thanks to this very intensive program, she now has the necessary knowledge to best handle the specific personal lines risk management sector.”

POWERS Insurance & Risk Management provides personal and business insurance, surety, and risk management. POWERS founded Valley Insurance Agency Alliance (VIAA), a cohesive family of nearly 150 independent insurance agencies in Missouri and Illinois, in 2006. VIAA generates more than $350 million in written premium and is the regional founding member for the Strategic Insurance Agency Alliance (SIAA), a more than $10 billion national alliance.

POWERS, which was founded in 1991, is located at 6825 Clayton Ave. For more information, call (314) 725-1414 or visit Powers Insurance & Risk Management.