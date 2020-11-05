Powerstone Named Best Places to Work for 4th Consecutive Year by OC Business Journal

Irvine, CA: Powerstone Property Management Inc., a full-service Orange County, California based property management firm, announced today that the company has been named as one of the Best Places to Work in Orange County by the OCBJ. This is the fourth consecutive year that the leading and fastest-growing property management firm in California has been recognized by its employees. Powerstone CEO Rene’ Decker stated: “I’m very pleased to have won four consecutive years. This is an indication of the positive energy we’ve generated internally, and it all has happened during the time of our fastest growth in Powerstone’s 27-year history. This expansion has allowed us to create new innovative processes and programs like our Powerstone Academy, that help encourage and attract like-minded, career-focused professionals that truly love what they do.” He added: “Of course a growing company needs forward-thinking leaders and our executive team is the best in the business, which is constantly confirmed by our industry-leading client retention and satisfaction rate. It’s our above and beyond client service that is at the heart of our success.”

In 2020, Powerstone announced a record 19 employee promotions and the addition of 45 new team members. Commenting on the growth in 2020, Chief Client Officer Kendrah Kay had this to say: “This year could not have been predicted and Powerstone could not have been more fortunate to have such a high caliber of talent to step up and ensure that our clients continued to get the service and attention they need.” She added: “I believe our reputation of exceptional service attracts a certain type of individual who strives to understand and serve the needs of our wide range of diverse clients. Our Academy has been instrumental in providing our team with best practices and an astute understanding of the issues and concerns of today’s homeowner associations. The training helped us navigate through the needs, changes, and new procedures required by the pandemic. I’m proud to say that our clients have never been taken better care of.” The Powerstone Academy also provides Board Members with free monthly learning programs covering all aspects of HOA Board leadership.

About Powerstone

Known for its exceptional service, Powerstone is recognized as the leading property management firm based in California. It has been recognized as one of the best places to work by the OC Business Journal every year since 2017. Founded in 1993, Powerstone has served the common interest development industry with integrity, professionalism, and expertise, including three on-staff CPA’s and an in-house General Counsel. From professional business planning, governance, and community management, to modern yet easy to use customized websites and on-line services, Powerstone provides homeowner associations complete and unparalleled service including customized Community Planning. Powerstone believes that every association deserves the chance to attain its vision for its property and that’s why we created the best combination of people and technology to not only better serve, but also to better achieve. For more information, go to www.Powerstonepm.com.