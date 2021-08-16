The rising of pollution is a matter of deep concern for our country. As an initiative to control the increasing pollution in the environment every day, one of the country’s esteemed and leading PR organizations, PR 24×7 ran the #NoPlasticFlag campaign vigorously across the country. The main objective of this campaign is to encourage and motivate people and to restrain them from purchase and use of plastic flags and promote flags that are made of cotton, paper, or any other biodegradable substance that does not pollute the environment. Even the central government led by PM Modi has directed the state governments to not use plastic flags in any manner.

This advisory by the central government worked as a motivation for PR24x7 and made their resolve more firm to encourage people to not use plastic flags. All 68 cities representatives of the organization collected the flags lying on the streets from 9 am to 11 am on 15th August under this campaign and, at the same time, they educated the common public against the use of plastic flags, how to “respect and honour the Tricolor”, and the ways they can contribute to reducing the pollution levels.

Talking about the campaign, Atul Malikram, the founder of PR24x7, said that, “The government has been taking initiatives to ban plastic for years, but remained unsuccessful. The main cause of this failure is based on the theory of demand and supply. All the initiatives being taken by the government are in vain unless people themselves come forward to contribute to it. With the support of the general public, we can make our country plastic-free. It’s the small things that matter and makes a change like, declining to take plastic bags at shops, not using single-use plastics due to which the demand for plastic will decrease and hence the supply will also fall. We have to understand that this planet is ours and it is our collective duty to protect and preserve it for future generations. The need of the hour is to be aware and educate people about its disastrous and harmful effects on the environment and our nation and a ban on plastic flags should be the first step in this regard. Preventive measures should be taken immediately to this endeavour. Moreover, our young generation needs to be aware of the reality we are facing and its consequences in the foreseeable future.

The Central Government has given instructions to the states against the use of plastic flags. It is stated in the letter that plastic flags do not decompose biologically like paper flags along with the fact that, it is a practical problem to ensure its proper disposal by keeping the integrity of our national flag. Our flag represents the country, countrymen, and our values and therefore, it should be treated with utmost respect and dignity. Just like PR24x7, if all companies in the country start taking this kind of initiative prominently, then surely an example can be set in the interest of the country and nature in the coming times.

PR 24×7 requested all the countrymen to avoid using plastic-made flags and tricolor print masks. They should not be thrown on the streets or dustbins. Our flag is our identity and its place is high in the sky and not on the ground.

Jai Hind, Jai Bharat.