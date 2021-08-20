PR24x7 successfully added one more star in its glory by winning Quality Mark Awards three times in a row

Indore: India’s one of the top public relations firms, PR24x7 successfully won the most anticipated and coveted Quality Mark Awards 2021. This is the third time PR24x7 received the award and made a historic hat trick in the PR industry. Phool Hasan and Ujjain Singh were present to receive the awards on the behalf of the company. The award ceremony was held at DoubleTree by Hilton, Ahmedabad recently. Cabinet Minister of the State, Shri Kaushikbhai Patel and Shri Kunwarjibhai Bawliya were present as the Chief Guest at the Quality Mark Awards 2021 along with Guest of Honour Shri Kiritbhai Solanki, Member of Parliament for India, M L A – Ider Shri Hitu Kanodia & M L A Mehmdabad Shri Arjunsinh Chauhan.

This year is the tenth edition of ‘Quality Mark Awards’ organized by the Quality Mark Trust. Deserving candidates and organisations across the country are recognised on various parameters and are acknowledged for their contribution to the growth of the society and business world. This award is a huge inspiration to the existing and emerging entrepreneurs to succeed in their chosen fields.

Talking about the win, Atul Malikram, Founder of PR24x7 says that, ” This is a historical moment for us. It feels great to be recognised for such a prestigious award. We at PR24x7, always strive to achieve the best and provide satisfactory results to all our clientele. I feel this award is a recognition of our hard work and perseverance. We at PR24x7 are honoured to receive this award.”

Receiving the awards, on the behalf of the company, Ujjain Singh, VP- Media Monitoring, PR24x7, said that, “Quality Mark Awards not just recognise and give stamps of Quality to the deserving organisations, but it also declares the best amongst the rest. Our organisation always aims to excel in our services and give the customers what they need the most-quality.”

Expressing his joy, Phool Hasan, Sr. Manager, PR24x7, said that, “It is an immense pleasure to receive this award for our company. We are proud to win this award for the third time and it has inspired our whole team to keep moving forward and give our best in everything we do.”

Quality Mark Awards is one of the most coveted and anticipated awards of the service industry. The awards are divided into various categories to felicitate people who continuously work to dedicate their skills for the noble cause of producing quality products and services to society.