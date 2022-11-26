Prabhat, The Temple of Art to deliver an unprecedented and captivating performance of the epic saga: The Mahabharata

New Delhi, November 2022: Prabhat, The Temple of Art, one of the leading internationally renowned artistic institutions from Bengaluru is all set to treat Delhiites with an unprecedented and captivating live experience of the unapproachable epic saga: The Mahabharata.

“18 Days – Dusk of an Era” was premiered in Bengaluru which witnessed an impressive 5,000 attendees for full-house premium-priced presentations.

With a firm dedication to replicate their Bengaluru success story in Delhi, the institution’s highly talented and creative team led by Bharat R Prabhath and Sharat R Prabhath will stage six outstanding performances of the coveted multimedia dance musical, “18 Days – Dusk of an Era” which is based on the Kurukshetra war of Mahabharata.

18 Days is an exceptional experiment that demonstrates the greatness of India in terms of creative outpour, ethnicity, classical dance, drama, classical music and comprehensively portrays the Kurukshetra war in Mahabharata, the cult classic epic authored by sage Vyasa. The dance musical aims at unfurling the maze of events orchestrated in the Kurukshetra war, navigating through plots and schemes by tracing the single-most line of truth, the law of Dh(K)arma.

”The dance musical not only portrays the story of the Kurukshetra war in a distinctive fashion but also endeavors to address the unanswered questions of the readers of Mahabharata. Our production is a unique blend of martial arts, levitation techniques, classical dance forms, animation, aerial, symphony-style world music, and much more for a tantalizing experience for viewers,” said Bharat R Prabhath and Sharat R Prabhath, Art directors of 18 Days. ”18 Days also includes actual Sanskrit texts from Mahabharata and the storyline is meticulously tailored in English to reach viewers of all regions,” added the brothers.

There is this well-known shloka in Mahabharata which explains its comprehensiveness in a single line!

||यदिहास्ति तदन्यत्र यन्नेहास्ति न तत्कवचित् ||

(Whatever exists in Mahabharata, exists in the rest of the world. What doesn’t exist in Mahabharata, doesn’t exist anywhere else!).

18 Days has been brought to life by 50+ artistes on-stage encompassing Bharatanatyam, Kathak, Karanas, martial arts, Contemporary art forms and 20+ technicians off-stage highly adept in animations, magic tricks, costuming, make-up, lighting, sound design and so on.

Concept, Direction and Choreography – Bharat R Prabhath and Sharat R Prabhath

Music Composition and Scripting – Sharat R Prabhath

Creative and Technical Direction and Costume design – Bharat R Prabhath

The six performances in Delhi will be staged at the Kamani Auditorium which boasts a seating capacity of 600 on Dec 02, Dec 03, and Dec 04, in two slots viz., 5:00 PM to 6:30 PM and 7:30 PM to 9:00 PM. Passes are available on BookMyShow.

The event will also be graced by the presence of esteemed dignitaries from difference walks of life.