Practical Learning; The Mantra for Success in Tech

By Jilani S Founder (DIRECTOR)

BLEND INFOTECH GROUP OF COMPANIES

The times are a-changing. From mere adoption of technology to forced adaptation following the pandemic, organizations across the board have been seeking support from the tech world to ensure a return to normalcy at the earliest. A new contactless world has forced organizations to adopt technological or rather digital interventions in their entire value chains. Processes right from production and distribution to finance and HR are being digitised to build value chains that will be future-ready and more particularly averse to disruptions of any kind.

The entire mindset transformation leaning towards technology as a quintessential partner in growth has brought technology companies providing products and services into focus. However, tech companies by themselves have a lot more to prepare before they can serve clients with the right kind of products and solutions suited to their business needs. This calls for a workforce, which is up to date and skilled enough with the latest technologies and platforms. In a rapidly changing tech world, staying ahead of the competition is another important factor of success. All this calls for a carefully calibrated strategy of providing the right kind of training to the workforce taking care of their needs of up-skilling as well as practical training.

One of the most feasible and workable solution to a seemingly incongruent situation is to provide adequate on the job training to the employees.

Why is learning new skills crucial for tech?

As mentioned earlier a fast-changing business environment, which calls for quick scale-ups and adaptation, calls for organizations to deploy newer technologies that can keep pace with the current times and needs. This is exactly where the introduction of the workforce to these newer technologies and providing an opportunity to hone their skills through proper practical exposure helps. In a world of Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Augmented Realities and Virtual Realities, it definitely is important to train and mentor their workforce to provide the right kind of solutions to their clients.

What makes it stand out?

On-The-Job training prepares employees for real-time engagement whenever needed. Anyone can gain theoretical knowledge in colleges, but one does not learn a skill if he/she does not have any real-time hands-on experience with a task. Managing and handling real-life problems and provide solutions to handle those problems is a must, especially for the tech world today.

We at Blend InfoTech have consciously developed a workforce that is constantly learning to keep them up to the mark. This helps us provide services like training, consultancy, and placements seamlessly managing the entire value chain. These learning have helped us provide services in the field of employee training which can be harnessed by various organizations.

Benefits of the training

The training imparted through various micro-learning modules and real-time experiences have many advantages, which organizations today are harnessing:

1. Specific and focused: On-the-job learning is relevant and saves time, so employees don’t have to do any work that requires sitting and reading through dusty manuals. It is specifically designed for employees and focuses on their needs as it is a practical way to learn.

2. Quick learning: Employees are trained while working in an organization. Getting trained on-the-job helps them learn quickly and execute tasks in real-time.

3. Immediate productivity: Within an organization, newly hired employees are an essential part of the team and have responsibilities assigned to them from day one. It ensures immediate productivity as the company resources are used right from the day employees are appointed. On-the-job training allows for training and does work simultaneously.

4. Systematic: The training program is systematic as it is far more effective than other ways of learning, as classroom learning. An employee gets to learn while the superior perform tasks and can assist his/her superior in the job.

5. Flexibility: This type of training is not a pre-made format that teaches the employees in some monotonous way. Employees learn while doing their job and using the company’s resources, and bringing results in real-time.

Especially with changing technology, training with the latest tech, and understanding the trends keeps employees satisfied with their work as well as their personal growth. Training and business development programs can be used to improve the skills and knowledge of everyone, which leads to the company’s success.

So, in order to be ahead of the curve, tech companies need to have a practically trained workforce which not only ensures higher productivity but also enhances the ability to provide the right solutions at a faster pace. Practical learning, therefore, helps not only the employees but also the employers, keeping training costs at rational levels and a workforce ready to excel.