Practical, Sustainable yet trendy – Chicco’s Spring Summer 2021 Collection

Chicco has clothing collection for infants and toddlers that meet needs of parents and kids in different developmental stages. While, Clothing line for infants helps new parents by combining safety with practicality in the first years, line for older kids lets them explore their surroundings with freedom and fun.

Trendiest styles, premium quality fabrics, comfortable clothes designed to the smallest details! Chicco SS21 outfits are designed with fun elements your child will love to explore. Focus on quality with thoughtful features that make Chicco garments completely safe for your baby will leave you stress-free in your journey of parenting.

This collection is inspired from the theme of nature conservation, elements from marine, city life, surfing and bright tropical colours and offers garments to keep your baby comfortable indoors and stylish outdoors. The range offers garments for babies from birth till 5 years of age in various categories like t-shirts, denims, trousers, dresses, babysuits, sets and more.

The use of organza, jacquard jersey, AOP, All over stripes, floral prints, soft knitted denims with embroidery, wooden buttons and embellishments elevate the look of the Chicco SS21 Collection.

You and your children are the real protagonists, giving life to garments made with utmost care. So explore the Chicco Spring Summer 2021 collection -now available in stores and online.

Collection highlights: Use of bio-cotton in the line, FSC certified packaging, certification of Indoor garments via Oeko-tex standard 100 [Price: 699 onwards]