Practically & E-Cell, Indian Institute Of Technology Bombay (IITB) To Host National Entrepreneurship Olympiad At Eureka! Junior 2021

Mumbai, October 19th, 2021: Practically, India’s first experiential learning app designed to make learning immersive for students of classes 6-12, has tied up with the student-run Entrepreneurship Cell (E-Cell) of the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IITB) as the title sponsor of the fifth edition of Eureka! Junior.

Eureka! Junior is a one-of-its-kind business plan competition organized to promote entrepreneurship amongst school students of classes 6 -12 across India. E-Cell IIT Bombay is Asia’s largest student-run non-profit organization focused on promoting and supporting entrepreneurship with a reach of over 6000+ startups, 1,60,000+ students, 90,000+ professionals in over 900 cities in India and abroad.

Launched on August 22, 2021, the fifth edition of Eureka! Junior will host National Entrepreneurship Olympiad on Practically’s test platform on 31st October 2021. It is expected to attract thousands of student registrations from across the country.

Participants will have to register on the Eureka! Junior microsite and download the Practically app. They can use the same credentials to register themselves on the app to participate in the Olympiad. Participants can keep attempting the Practice test on the app in preparation for the final test. The final Olympiad test will be divided into three tracks – Classes 6 to 8, Classes 9, 10 and Classes 11, 12.

The top 2 winners across the three tracks will be rewarded with Practically scholarships worth upto INR 1.5L. They will also get an overall cash prize of INR 15,000 from E-Cell, IIT Bombay. Additionally, 24 top scorers across tracks will win 50% discount vouchers on Practically subscriptions. All participants will also get certificates from E-Cell, IIT Bombay. The last date to register for the Olympiad is 25th October 2021.

While announcing the partnership, Charu Noheria, Co-Founder & COO of Practically, said, “We are pleased to associate with E-cell, IIT Bombay to create a generation of successful entrepreneurs from across the country, and believe that Practically’s high-quality content and IIT Bombay’s prestigious legacy will help students to achieve that. We encourage students of classes 6-12 to come forward and make the best of this platform to learn and win scholarships.”

Speaking about the association, Mr. Prateek Chauhan, Events & PR Head of E-Cell IIT Bombay, said, “By inculcating the basics of entrepreneurship at this stage for students, we feel that Eureka! Junior will give the required stimulus to innovation in the future. We are happy to partner with Practically as in the age of remote learning, they have uniquely positioned themselves by bringing in experiential learning tools to Eureka! Junior.”

Eureka! Junior offers a perfect platform to young inquisitive minds to bridge the gap between ideas and the realization creatively. The platform prides itself in providing a 360-degree holistic experience to participants by teaching the basics of entrepreneurship, polishing creative ideas, drafting business plans, and presenting them to a panel of judges. It also hones analytical and behavioral skills by supporting them with the knowledge and guidance to present themselves with great panache. To encourage out-of-the-box thinking, Eureka! Junior will be hosting a series of workshops in 1000 schools engaging 10,000+ students with various initiatives for fostering creativity.