Practically Launches Its First Brand Campaign

Mumbai: Practically, a new e-learning app, designed to make learning experiential and increase retention among students of class 6 to 12, has kickstarted its first-ever brand campaign around the theme – ‘Bring Learning Alive’. The USP of the product is intelligent, interactive and immersive learning experience driven by 3D videos, simulations and Augmented Reality and hence the campaign proposition is ‘Bring Learning Alive’.

The rationale for the above proposition is guided by the main features of the app – Life-like video content, Hands-on Learning, Experiential Learning, Access to Subject Experts, Live Classes & Meet Proton – the official brand mascot, all of which add to the enhanced and engaging experience for the user. Coding++, a new feature which promises to be the A-Z of coding is due to be launched soon.

This makes Practically a comprehensive e-learning choice for every student, besides giving parents a one-stop solution to address their child’s academic needs. The brand campaign includes 2 weeks of associate sponsorship on Big Boss Telegu 2020, print, digital marketing and social media amplification. The TV association and print ads will run in the month of December while the digital and social leg of the campaign will extend well over the next month, giving the campaign scale.

While the main focus is on Andhra Pradesh and Telangana given that these are the current priority markets for the brand, the digital campaign will run in the top 15 cities in the country with a greater emphasis on Mumbai, Delhi, Bangalore and Chennai. Through this initiative the brand aims to strengthen its connect with audiences in the run up to the pan-India launch of the brand in the coming months.

Talking about the campaign, Mahadev Srivatsa, VP – Marketing & Brand Strategy, Practically said, “Launching our first ever brand campaign was an absolute delight. The objective of the campaign was to create awareness about the brand and showcase exactly how Practically brings learning alive for students through its immersive features. The 30 sec TVCs highlight all the main features of the brand, woven around the brand proposition of ‘Bring Learning Alive Practically’. The jingle format serves as a perfect clutter breaker to land this message in a fun and engaging manner. Both TVCs have been well received and are already close to crossing a million views combined on YouTube since the campaign’s launch on 5th December. This is a positive start to many more and bigger things to come and the feedback is extremely encouraging.”

The ‘Bring Learning Alive’ campaign, was conceptualised by the brand team in partnership with Something Completely Different, a video production house based out of Hyderabad and Bangalore.

Producers: Manoj & Nikhilesh

Concept & Directed by: Surya Srikanth

Music: Sahitya Sagar