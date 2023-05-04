Practo joins the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM) ecosystem, with practice management software Ray

India, May 2023: Practo, India’s leading Integrated healthcare company, today announced that its practice management software—Ray is now compliant with the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM). Through this, all doctors and healthcare professionals who are currently using Ray will be able to join the ABDM ecosystem and can avail of all the benefits provided by the government including the Digital Health Incentive Scheme (DHIS).

Going forward, to be part of the ABDM ecosystem, every doctor and healthcare professional will be required to use software services such as Ray, which is ABDM-compliant and will enable them to generate digital health records for patients. In addition to that, using ABDM-compliant software such as Ray will help the clinics and hospitals to:

Register their practice under ABDM’s health facility registry (HFR) a prerequisite to avail of DHIS benefits

Create a QR code for their practice/ clinic that patients can easily scan and self-register without having to wait in a queue

Create and link health records to patient’s ABHA ID

Automatically share patient records with other ABDM-compliant clinics or hospitals, with patient consent

Request patients to share their history of health records from other ABDM-compliant clinics or hospitals

In addition to the ABDM requisite features & incentive program, Ray users will also have the benefit of using other practice management services, such as:

Booking and managing appointments

Writing digital prescriptions

SMS reminders to patients

And other patient management services

To further promote digital adoption within India’s healthcare ecosystem, the National Health Authority (NHA) has also recently announced that all health facilities registered on the health facility registry (HFR) will be eligible for incentive schemes irrespective of the number of beds. And it has expanded eligibility to include a maximum of 1 transaction per day and 5 transactions per month per ABHA address for the incentive for a Health Facility or a DSC providing health locker/teleconsultations.

Talking about this, Abhinav Lal, Co-founder, said “ The future of healthcare is digital, and with ABDM we are going to witness acceleration in the adoption of digital healthcare. At Practo we are committed to improving the quality of healthcare delivery for all, and the integration of Ray in the ABDM ecosystem is just the first step of the larger role we are going to play in India’s journey towards digital healthcare. We are also going to be Unified Health Interface (UHI) compliant soon, which will enable doctors to reach more patients. As the ABDM journey picks up steam you will also see Practo play an active role by introducing products that serve both patients and healthcare professionals and create an impact in healthcare delivery.”

Having been in the digital healthcare industry for 14 years+, Practo serves 30 crore+ patients with the support of 1 lakh+ doctor and is going to play an active role in India’s journey of digital healthcare with ABDM. And Practo’s Ray, which is its first product launched in 2008 has been trusted by 50,000+ doctors to help them manage their practice and improve efficiency.