PRAMA opens brand store in Aurangabad

India’s premier indigenous security and video surveillance product manufacturing company, Prama India in association with partner Security Kart has launched its brand store recently, at Aurangabad, Maharashtra. PRAMA Brand Store was inaugurated at Samarth Nagar, Nirala Bazar in the presence of leading dignitaries from the security industry. The newly opened PRAMA brand store will help to make latest PRAMA security products available in Aurangabad. Security Kart is a trusted partner of Prama India, it has carved a niche in the security industry by setting a new benchmark.
Located in the northern part of the state of Maharashtra, Aurangabad is famous for Ajanta and Ellora caves. Now the city has the honour of being the first city in Maharashtra to have the PRAMA brand store. The company has planned a pan-India phased rollout of PRAMA brand stores and aims to open multiple stores spread across Tier-I, Tier-II and Tier-III cities over the next 12-month period. PRAMA’s new brand store is aimed at showcasing and bringing high quality, state-of-the-art security and surveillance products as well as the latest technology innovations closer to potential consumers and end-users.
“We at Security Kart are elated to be an integral part of PRAMA Brand Store launch in Aurangabad. We are inviting all the stakeholders of the security industry in the Marathwada region to experience the wide range of indigenously manufactured PRAMA security products at our brand store. We will be happy to serve your product requirements by providing it promptly,” said Mr. Vaibhav Barman, Partner, Security Kart.
Commenting on this momentous occasion, Ashish P. Dhakan, MD & CEO, Prama India Pvt. Ltd. said, “This grand store opening event signifies our strong presence in the northern part of Maharashtra. It is a glorious moment for all the security professionals associated with Prama India. We are happy to dedicate our first PRAMA Brand Store to the people of Aurangabad. This is just the auspicious beginning of a journey, we will strive for exponential growth and expansion of the brand at a pan-India level. Our store is strategically designed to showcase best-in-class products and solutions. We are hopeful that the store in Aurangabad will be able to serve the security professionals in the Marathwada region to source the latest PRAMA Security and Video Surveillance Products. We extend our best wishes to Mr. Vaibhav Barman, Partner, Security Kart and hope this initiative will help to create a new success story with PRAMA ecosystem partners.”