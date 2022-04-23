PRAMA opens brand store in Aurangabad

India’s premier indigenous security and video surveillance product manufacturing company, Prama India in association with partner Security Kart has launched its brand store recently, at Aurangabad, Maharashtra. PRAMA Brand Store was inaugurated at Samarth Nagar, Nirala Bazar in the presence of leading dignitaries from the security industry. The newly opened PRAMA brand store will help to make latest PRAMA security products available in Aurangabad. Security Kart is a trusted partner of Prama India, it has carved a niche in the security industry by setting a new benchmark.

Located in the northern part of the state of Maharashtra, Aurangabad is famous for Ajanta and Ellora caves. Now the city has the honour of being the first city in Maharashtra to have the PRAMA brand store. The company has planned a pan-India phased rollout of PRAMA brand stores and aims to open multiple stores spread across Tier-I, Tier-II and Tier-III cities over the next 12-month period. PRAMA’s new brand store is aimed at showcasing and bringing high quality, state-of-the-art security and surveillance products as well as the latest technology innovations closer to potential consumers and end-users.