Prasanna Trust Seeks Support Through Crowdfunding to Feed Underprivileged Children

Bangalore, November 11, 2022: On the occasion of the upcoming Children’s Day, Prasanna Trust, a Bangalore based NGO is looking for funds to help feed underprivileged children from schools in rural areas. Established in 1982, The trust is working towards mitigating hunger problems for children from the poor and marginalised communities by serving 6,000 meals each day . They are now scaling up their efforts of feeding more deprived children and are running a fundraiser on Milaap.org, India’s first zero-fee crowdfunding platform.

The past two years have had disastrous consequences with the inevitable disruptions to lives and livelihoods for the poorer section. The working poor have been scrambling to have a decent meal a day. But the worst affected by this food insecurity are the children who, without sufficient meals, have been grappling with health issues and severe malnutrition. They barely have access to one meal a day, which for growing children is highly deficient and thus, is impeding their ability to perform well in school, and their daily lives.

Sensing the graveness of the situation where many children were sitting through the day’s classes without any food in their stomach, the organization decided to reach out to as many schools as they can. “For the past 5 months now, we have been serving breakfast to about 24 rural schools. The reason we started with breakfast was because children come to school hungry, and by lunch time they would be starving to the point that they would faint. Breakfast should be an early morning necessity, so that the children are energized to study and go about their daily activities.” – Poojya Sukhabodhananda, founder Prasanna Trust.

The fundraiser on Milaap.org, is hoping to garner support from the generous donors of the society. Under their Annadaana programme, they have catered nutritious and healthy meals to more than 40 lakh children so far and are hoping to feed many more. Milaap.org, a leading and trusted name in the online giving space in the country is enabling several individuals and organizations like Prasanna Trust to drive donations for various socio-economic causes and medical emergencies. They work to ensure that asking or help and the act of giving online, is seamless, safe and secure for users across all touch-points.