Prasanna Venkatesh appointed as the Director of Food and Beverage at Pullman & Novotel New Delhi Aerocity

New Delhi, July 2023- It is with great pleasure that Pullman and Novotel New Delhi Aerocity announces the appointment of Prasanna Venkatesh as the Director of Food and Beverage. By bringing an unwavering commitment and knowledge to the position, he will assure the hotel’s continuing success in providing extraordinary dining experience to the guests.

Prasanna Venkatesh has over 17 years of expertise along with an established track record of innovation and leadership in the hospitality industry. He has previously worked for some of the most prestigious hotel chains in the world, including the Westin Hyderabad, TGP International UK, Hilton Dubai, Westin Dubai, and Sun Resort Mauritius, where he achieved outstanding performance in matters of guest satisfaction and operational efficiency. His key achievements mark being a part of Dubai Expo 2020 opening and he has also contributed in opening some renowned brands such as Cafe Milano, Long Chim and the first African cuisine Food Hall in Dubai.

As the Director of Food and Beverage at Pullman and Novotel New Delhi Aerocity, Venkatesh will be responsible for overseeing the hotel’s diverse dining establishments while maintaining sustainable practices, taking care of budgeting and cost control, looking after supply chain management to ensure the highest standards of culinary excellence for guests. His leadership and strategic vision will play a vital role in maintaining and elevating the hotel’s reputation as a premier destination for the gourmet audience of the city.

Prasanna Venkatesh underlined his passion and commitment to preserving the hotel’s standing as a top spot for eager travelers. He stated, “I am privileged to spearhead a team of exceptional talent in an establishment renowned for its trusted hospitality. It is with great pride that I embrace this appointment. My utmost dedication lies in upholding and enhancing the hotel’s distinguished legacy, curating extraordinary dining experiences which are created with love, passion and of course excellence.”

Pullman and Novotel New Delhi Aerocity looks forward to an exciting future under the leadership of its new Director of Food and Beverage. With his extensive industry knowledge and commitment to excellence, the team will continue to thrive, exceeding guest expectations and setting new benchmarks in culinary excellence.