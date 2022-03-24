Prashant Kashyap joins as Co-founder of Connect and Heal, the integrated health service platform

Bengaluru, March 24, 2022: Connect and Heal, a leading health-tech company providing end-to-end coordinated care has announced the joining of Prashant Kashyap as its Co-founder & Chief Operating Officer (COO). He comes with over 18 years of diverse experience in leadership roles across companies such as Halodoc (Indonesia), DocOn (acquired by Pharmeasy), and Goibibo.

Prashant will be leading the organisation to drive the next phase of growth at Connect and Heal – building the most trusted Healthcare Management Organization (HMO) in India.

In his last stint as the Chief Growth Officer for the largest health-tech company in Indonesia – Halodoc, Prashant spearheaded strategy, execution, brand positioning and new initiatives. He was at the helm of a stellar 7x growth in two years at Halodoc.

Previously, as the COO at DocOn Technologies, he led business, product and technology. Built a high performance organisation that took DocOn from a few hundred doctors to the largest platform with over 3000 doctors serving millions of prescriptions every quarter.

He is an entrepreneur with a deep understanding of consumer businesses, especially healthcare. In the past, he has also done impactful work with Microsoft, Cleartax and Mindshare.

Speaking about this, Sanjay Vinayak, Founder and CEO, Connect and Heal, said, “We are excited to have Prashant as a Co-founder at Connect and Heal. He has a fantastic track record of creating deeply consumer-centric culture, leading successfully complex go-to-markets, and massive scaling up of businesses. We are one of the largest and rapidly growing healthcare management companies with presence in over 60 cities across India. Prashant will be leading the next phase of growth for us.”

Adding further, Prashant Kashyap, said, “In Connect and Heal, I believe we have an unprecedented opportunity to serve the people of India – providing better access to high quality health outcomes. Connect and Heal has built a strong integrated health care offering and has contributed meaningfully to the Indian healthcare ecosystem. Really excited to take the journey further and create more value for the entire ecosystem – patient, provider, payor, employers and caregivers.”

Founded in November 2016, Connect and Heal is standardizing clinical care. The company is helping patients receive care that matches global benchmarks. It provides support for not just the primary users but the dependents also, covering the complete spectrum of healthcare – preventive, curative and post-care for patients and their families. Other co-founders are Galveen Kaur and Elwinder Singh.