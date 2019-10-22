Pratibha organised cleanliness drive in Sagore

In line with Prime Minister’s Swachha Bharat Abhiyan, Pratibha Syntex Ltd & Vichaar Foundation organised cleanliness drive cum rally in Sagore from Dussehara Maidan to Neelkanth Mandir on Wednesday from morning 10 am to 12 noon.

In the 2 kms long drive employees of Pratibha Syntex and Vichaar Foundation, Students and teachers from Saraswati Shishu Mandir, villagers and team members of Nagar Palika were present.

The children chanted cleanliness slogans, while Pratibha employees, villagers and members of Nagar Palika collected the plastic bags, polythene and wrappers spreading across the route to inspire people to shun use of plastic and make Sagore clean and tidy.

The cleanliness initiative will inspire the people of Sagore to keep it clean, said Mr Madan Singh Bhandari, a senior citizen of the village, who was present in the drive. Mr Ramnarayan Chaudhary also supported the drive.

The drive was one out of seven modules of Pratibha’s CSR Program being implemented by Vichaar Foundation. Under the CSR program, another module is education. Under the education module workshop on moral education have been organised and films on moral values have been screened in various schools of Sagore and Bardari. This month celebrating 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, a film on life of Mahatma Gandhi was showcased to inform next generation about the anecdotes of Mahatma’s life. In the month of September, to mark birth anniversary of Shahid Bhagat Singh, a film made by Vichaar Foundation on the freedom fighter, was showcased in various schools. After the screening of the films a small test of children is taken to understand their comprehension about the learnings from the film.

Such workshops are important for inculcating moral values in children, said Rekha Sharma, Principal, Saraswati Shishu Mandir. School Coordinator, Mr Prahlad Raghuvanshi said that such events would be beneficial for development of our children.