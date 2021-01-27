Pre-Budget expectation: Dr. Puneet Gupta, CEO & Founder Clensta International

By Dr. Puneet Gupta, CEO & Founder Clensta International

“Compliance burden: Compliance burden on startups should be reduced keeping in mind the limitations of staff and resources. Single window registration for all laws including available incentives under various schemes should be included.

Funding requirement: Easy access to funding should be arranged for approved startups in order to enable them to scale up. Schemes from the Government should be promoted to provide easy access to funds for startups. Recently a trend of Revenue Based Financing has started which should be promoted through Govt channels which can help startups grow. A platform to extend funds to startups promoting any Government programmes should be created.

Taxation: Angel tax exemption should be more simplified with an easy approval process. Relaxation in taxation for ESOP should be extended in a way that tax arises on actual sale. Eligible period to claim deduction under Section 80IAC should be increased.”