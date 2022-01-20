Pre-Budget Expectation – I

By Mr. Sameer Kanodia – Managing Director and CEO of Lumina Datamatics Limited

“Everyone will be looking up to this year’s Budget for various relief measures. The pandemic has affected many industries, and it may continue for some time. Stimulus packages and lower interest rates have been a saving grace for the economy in the past. The IT and ITeS industry wants the government to give out better incentives, and it is expected that supportive measures may be provided at this time.Everyone pins their hope on this year’s Budget at the industry and an individual level.

We feel happy to be part of multiple platforms that increasingly see content creation and consumption. The print segment and the traditional content platform have been under pressure, and demand for digital content will only increase. Unfavourable steps from the government may dampen the enthusiasm.

Similar headwinds are seen in eCommerce, with retail trade going digital. Physical barriers, such as lockdowns and restrictions, hamper the local stores. They are increasingly adopting the online route. Government’s stimulus to this sector will further boost its contribution to the economy.”