Pre-budget Expectations – 2022

By Vipul Singh, Founder & CEO of Aarav Unmanned Systems (AUS)
“In this Union Budget, we expect the government to promote the start-up ecosystem in the country and announce steps that will ease raising funds and create a favourable environment to conduct business. With Covid 19 pandemic, we have witnessed an accelerated process of digital transformation. We cannot deny that the pandemic has pushed people and businesses to adopt new ways to do things and reorient their behaviours. The government’s announcing the Drone Rules 2021 and PLI scheme for the drone industry has given a push to this industry. Many drone companies in India have signed new deals to start large-scale, commercial business-to-business (B2B) drone operations in 2022. With this budget, we will expect the government to simplify policies, create a strong credit system for MSMEs and provide better working capital support that would help drone companies to scale up manufacturing and leverage the production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme. We will also witness employment opportunities which we believe are important for revival in demand post covid era.”