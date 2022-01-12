Pre-budget Expectations for the real estate sector by Mr. Bhushan Nemlekar, Director, Sumit Woods Limited

January 12, 2022

Bhushan Nemlekar

Mr. Bhushan Nemlekar, Director, Sumit Woods Limited

“The government and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) have done enough to bail out the real estate sector from depression, as it remains one of the most precise bellwethers of the state of India’s economy. The budget for 2022 will surely bring a positive outlook for the sector and we look forward to further emphasis on tax incentives, GST waivers, and Affordable housing this financial year. A series of key decisions taken by the government recently to revive the realty sector has improved consumer confidence and the impetus given to the residential sector is expected to yield positive results in the near future.”

