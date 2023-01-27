Pre-Budget Expectations For The Real Estate SectorBy Ms. Shraddha Kedia-Agarwal, Transcon Developers

By Ms. Shraddha Kedia-Agarwal, Director, Transcon Developers

During the pandemic, the Government has recalibrated its approach toward remobilizing the economy and introduced various reforms to ensure adequate liquidity in the system such as keeping the interest rates low, and additional liquidity support to NBFCs and HFCs. RBI’s accommodative stance for such a long duration too helped mitigate the effects of Covid-19 on businesses and was a key to the recovery of real estate and the overall economy. These reforms have eventually proven to be positive for the economy in the long run. The outlook on India’s economic growth in the coming years looks very positive with the way the Government has tackled the crisis of the pandemic in the past two years.

The upcoming budget needs to be more attractive to foreign investors as it will be an ultimate platform to announce further incentives which will attract more foreign investments into the sector. Considering the rupee’s recent muted performance, this budget is an ideal time for reforms targeted at foreign inflows into India. We expect the government to reduce the tax on interest income which will help accelerate capital inflows to India. Liberalizing foreign investment norms in real estate is another widely expected move.

The residential real estate market in India has become more lucrative for NRIs as a result of the increased transparency due to RERA and ease in investment norms. Given their efforts towards nation-building, the NRIs expect the forthcoming Budget to reward them with sops such as ease of compliance under the Income-tax Act and reduction in withholding tax rates, among other relaxations.

Real estate acts as a major growth driver for the Indian economy. The government must announce encouraging moves that can further attract foreign investments into the sector and help in huge employment generation.