Pre budget expectations – Mr. Amit Saraogi, Managing Director, Anmol Feeds Pvt Ltd

Hyderabad: “Farmers are the backbone of our country and providing them with a sense of security should be our responsibility. Animal husbandry farmers, especially poultry and aqua farmers, do not enjoy the same benefits as crop farmers. The livestock sector currently contributes 25.6% to the Agricultural GDP and 4.11% to the National GDP. It is essential to provide credit and insurance to the animal husbandry farmers as well so that the sector can reach its full potential. NBFCs and other financial entities should start providing credit loans to animal husbandry farmers as well. This will also encourage the farmers to invest more which will only contribute positively towards the growth of the country.

A minimum contract growing charge should also be fixed for the poultry sector so that farmers are not affected by the fluctuating market. This will also help in achieving our Hon’ble Prime Minister’s vision of doubling the income of farmers by 2022.

The industry also seeks that the Government allows negligible import duty on capital goods and plant equipment required to manufacture floating fish feed and shrimp feed as most of these equipment are not available in India.” – Mr. Amit Saraogi, Managing Director, Anmol Feeds Pvt Ltd