Pre-budget quote by Nikhil Mathur, Managing Director India & Head Data Partnership & Innovation-APAC, GfK

Nikhil Mathur, Managing Director India & Head Data Partnership & Innovation-APAC, GfK – ”The consumer tech & durables market has seen significant growth in two years despite various economic headwinds. For 2023 to continue riding high on this positive momentum, the industry expects reduced tax slabs and a production-linked incentive scheme for more affordable product manufacturing. Indian manufacturers are also anticipating a lower GST and relaxation on Custom duty on the import of electronic supplies. In my view, the Make in India initiative coupled with the Government’s commitment to make India a global manufacturing hub will further accelerate the growth of the tech & durables market.”