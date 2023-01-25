Pre-budget Quote from Mr. Rohit Saboo, President & CEO, National Engineering Industries Ltd

Mr. Rohit Saboo, President & CEO, National Engineering Industries Ltd.

“The budget 2023 is one of the most awaited budgets with markets keeping a close watch as to what this will bring after almost 3 years since the pandemic struck us, and with elections also approaching. We expect this year’s budget to be growth-oriented with an increased focus on infrastructure spends. We are also keenly looking forward to the government giving a boost to the usage of alternate energy to promote sustainability across sectors, as it is the need of the hour. We believe that the government should also give ample support to R&D to promote localization of manufacturing which will further augment the government’s make-in-India strategy.

The year 2022 also saw a rise in the EV auto segment and 2023 will see it thrive further. We are looking forward to a uniform goods and service tax (GST) levied on the EV components which will give a further boost to the industry.”