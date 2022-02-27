Pre Filled Syringes East Coast Conference is Now the Biggest Ever

The two-day agenda offers you peer-to-peer networking with Global Product Managers, Senior PFS Engineers, Device Testing Managers, Heads of Late-Stage PFS Development and many more.

Device innovations, connected delivery and regulatory guidance for advanced parenteral systems.

The global pre-filled syringes market was valued at $1139.6 million in 2020 and with the rapid growth of the industry, is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.95% up to 2027. With that in mind, the 9th annual Pre-Filled Syringes East Coast conference will bring together leading industry experts representing big pharma and device developers to discuss the key drivers accelerating the expansion of the industry.

The past year has seen significant developments in the injectables landscape with the rapid introduction and development of vaccines in response to the pandemic, updates in regulations including the EU MDR and FDA guidance on bridging studies, and increasing industry acceptance of connectivity to aid the user experience. As part of SMi’s leading injectable series, the 2022 conference will provide an exclusive insight into the latest developing technologies for device design, advances in parenteral device platforms and development, insights into growing integration of digital health and deep dives into recent case studies on novel delivery systems.

Visit the website at: www.pfsamericas.com/

Chair for 2022:

Gretchen Vandal, Sr. Director, Head of Global Regulatory Affairs – Devices and Combination Products, Takeda

Guest FDA Speaker:

John Barr Weiner, Associate Director for Policy and Product Classification Office, Office of Combination Products FDA

Featured 2022 Speakers Include:

Joyce Zhao, Associate Director, Combination Product, Takeda

Suzette Roan, Associate VP and Head of Global Device Regulatory Affairs, Sanofi US

Christine lynn lanning, Distinguished Scientist, Device Area Leader, Merck

Heather l. Guerin, Associate Director, Regulatory Affairs – CMC, Janssen

Tieming Ruan, Senior Director of Device Development, Alexion Pharmaceuticals

John Schalago, Executive Director, Senior Global Program Director Regulatory Affairs, Novartis

Gretchen Piwinski, Manager, Combination Product Laboratories, Regeneron

Michael Song, Associate Director, Takeda

Deep S Bhattacharya, Senior Scientist, Drug Product Development and Design, Pfizer

Benefits Of Attending:

Explore the latest developments in innovative technologies for device design accelerating the path to self-administration

Assess the evolving regulatory landscape for pre-filled syringes and discuss approaches to work with regulators as guidance is updated

Engage in panel discussions with industry leaders to navigate the accelerating digital health landscape for combination products and drug delivery systems

Understand the landscape of delivery for novel drug products and key considerations to overcome challenges in CCI

Who should Attend:

Drug-delivery developers

Medical Device Engineers

Primary Packaging material designers

Secondary packagers

Smart device developers

Training device developers

Device-safety solution providers

Drug developers

Early-Bird Rates:

– Book by 31st January 31 and save $200

– Book by 28th February and save $100

Post Conference Workshop A: EU MDR 2017/745 Article 117 Requirements

Workshop Leader: Theresa Jeary, Technical Specialist & Scheme Manager, BSi

08.30 – 12.30

Overview of the workshop:

The workshop is aimed to provide an introduction to the key elements of the Medical Device Regulation that Companies affected by article 117 need to consider.

Why you should attend:

Be able to determine if Article 117 is applicable to your products

Understand and be able to interpret the requirements of Article 117

Understand the impacts on your marketing authorization application or post-market variation

Gain an appreciation and understanding of the MDR Annex I, General Safety & Performance Requirements

Understand requirements to facilitate the documentation preparation needed to obtain a NB Opinion

Post Conference Workshop B: Developing User-Centric Next Generation Combination Products

Workshop Leaders: Marty Coyne, Principal & Co-Founder, Matchstick and Chris Franzese, Principal & Clinical Leader, Matchstick

13.00 – 17.00

Overview of the workshop:

This interactive workshop will explore approaches for developing innovative drug delivery device combination products offering tools for optimal device development with the user in mind. Workshop leaders will provide insights into effectives strategies for concept generation, product testing and validation for the future of device design.

Why you should attend:

Discover innovative concept generation approaches for device development

Understand how to utilise user feedback and experiences in early stages of development

Walk through unique examples assessing effective testing to ensure an optimal product

Engage in interactive discussions to assess opportunities for enhanced devices ensuring the patient is kept at the forefront

Visit the website here to find out more and to download the full agenda: www.pfsamericas.com/

