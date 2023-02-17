Precisely India Named as Great Place to Work® for Second Consecutive Year

Precisely, the global leader in data integrity, today announced it has been recognized by Great Place to Work® India among India’s Great Mid-Size Workplaces 2023. The news closely follows the acquisition of India-based location intelligence business, Transerve, underlining the company’s continued investment and expansion in India as a center of excellence for product innovation and customer success.

The proprietary and globally validated framework used by Great Place to Work® is considered the Gold Standard in workplace culture assessment. In India, the Institute partners with more than 1100+ organizations annually, across 22 industries, to help them build High-Trust, High-Performance Cultures™ designed to deliver sustained business results. Hundreds of leading CxOs from India Inc. are part of the great place community that is committed to the vision of making India a Great Place to Work FOR ALL™.

“This prestigious recognition by Great Place to Work® serves to highlight our continued commitment to our employees and their long-term career growth at Precisely,” said Monika Narula, Senior Director of Human Resources – India at Precisely. “We fully embrace our company values of openness, determination, individuality, and collaboration, and invest heavily in our culture to build trust and high performance – including programs dedicated specifically to attracting new and diverse talent to our business.”

The Institute’s research shows that great workplaces are characterized by great leadership, consistent employee experience, and sustainable financial performance. These organizations can deliver a consistent experience to all their employees irrespective of their role, gender, tenure, or level. Their leaders believe in the vision of creating and sustaining a great place to work for all and role models For All Leaders.

Precisely India was also recently recognized by Amity University, India’s top-ranked private university, for the Amity Leadership Award for Excellence in the Field of Data Integrity further to their successful campus hiring program.