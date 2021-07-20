Precision Restorations Owner Dale Oestreich Sells Company



Classic car and truck restoration business sold to local investors

(St. Louis, Mo., July 20, 2021) — Dale Oestreich, a lifelong entrepreneur, recently sold his 13-year-old Precision Restorations business to local investors. Founded in 2008, the company is one of the largest classic car restorers in the country.

Oestreich plans to utilize his extensive experience by focusing on his new brokerage and consulting firm Business Services, Inc., which assists small business owners with preparing, marketing, negotiating, and selling their businesses for the highest market value. Oestreich will also help small businesses handle the daily challenges of marketing and HR accountability, as well as improve their operations and identify expense reductions.

Oestreich has more than 41 years of entrepreneurial experience with developing his own businesses including American Delivery Service, Office Supplies, Etc., ADS Logistics, and Franchise Business Services. He is a sought-after public speaker on a variety of topics relating to small business transactions and development.

Precision Restorations will retain all 14 employees at its 4151 Forest Park Ave. location. St. Louis investor and entrepreneur Steven Shelley, a former customer of Precision Restorations, is the new owner of the company. His father John Shelley along with Aaron Smoller are minority partners.

Precision Restorations provides restoration and customization for antique, vintage and classic cars and trucks. The company typically handles 30 simultaneous projects at different restoration stages in its 24,000-square-foot location. Projects average $100,000 per car with many exceeding $150,000.

“I’m excited to concentrate my efforts on helping small businesses become more successful,” said Oestreich. “As a perpetual entrepreneur, I look forward to sharing my experience with those who want to improve their existing businesses or seek new opportunities.”

Business Services, Inc. is located at 877 Topsfield Dr. in Lake St. Louis. For more information, call (636) 549-6220 or visit www.BSIconsultant.com.