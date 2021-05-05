PredictiVu Announces Strategic Advisory Board; Distinguished leaders from Telecom, E-Com, Consumer Goods, IT & Consumer Research to Advise PredictiVu on Market Growth

New Delhi: PredictiVu, India’s first of its kind analytics firm and one-stop solution for CMOs and marketers, specialized in correlating marketing campaign performance with proprietary retail purchase data, digital trends, customer preferences, media spend at an immense granular level to deliver near-real-time business intelligence insights 10 times faster than traditional methods, today announced the formation of its Advisory Board, comprising distinguished industry leaders from Telecom, e-commerce, Consumer Goods, IT and Consumer Research. Lloyd Mathias, Idi Srinivas Murthy, Jessie Paul, and Rajesh Kurup are on the advisory board and will provide guidance and direction to the founding team at PredictiVu to enable growth and build advanced marketing intelligence solutions that empower CMOs.

“We are honoured to have such distinguished industry veterans joining our Advisory board. This is indeed a key milestone for PredictiVu and comes at a perfect time when marketers are seeking faster, accurate, deep-dive data analytics, insights delivery and granular interpretation of multiple data sources into an easy to consume visualization tool, from the market intelligence industry. We believe our advisors’ strategic counsel and advice will empower PredictiVu to address market challenges and introduce advanced solutions for the market more prominently”, said Kunal Sarkar, Vice President, PredictiVu.

Lloyd Mathias, Angel Investor & Business Strategist and SAB member, PredictiVu said, “PredictiVu has extreme potential to lead the next level data interpretation need that would require faster, flexible, reliable, consolidated, and comprehensive business intelligence approach. Being a part of the advisory board to strategize their business prospects, guiding them to address the key market gaps and solving enterprise consumer challenges, will be certainly very exciting.”

Idi Srinivas Murthy, Independent Consultant and SAB member, PredictiVu said, “PredictiVu is poised to lead the data-based business intelligence market because it empowers marketing program decisions in almost real-time through its AI / ML modules and multi-dimensional mapping. It’s exciting to deliver strategic advice to this unique platform! Through my marketing career, I’ve seen that it is not the biggest spend that wins – but the savviest adopters of new technologies, ideas and insights. We hope our vision will be beneficial for the growth of the company.”

Joining the PredictiVu Strategic Advisory Board (SAB) are:

Lloyd Mathias is an Angel Investor, Business Strategist, and Board Member, and Advisor to companies in the technology and consumer space before which he was the PC marketing head of HP’s APAC region. In previous corporate roles, he was President & CMO of Tata Docomo, Country Sales Director for Motorola, Executive VP Marketing and Category Director for PepsiCo India and South Asia. Lloyd has also been Chairman of MRUC the publisher of the Indian Readership Survey and Co-Chairman of the Device Strategy Council, Mobility Development Group, USA. In 2007, he was recognized among the world’s top 15 marketers, by International list magazine – a list that celebrates international marketers behind outstanding cross-border campaigns.

Jessie Paul as an entrepreneur, investor, board member, and marketing leader with 26 years of expertise across strategy and modern marketing; she has helped grow organizations from startup stage to global scale. She advises companies on their digital evolution so they can reach customers in the new tech-enabled ecosystem while guiding them on how to maximize profitability with their go-to-market and positioning. She is the CEO and founder of Paul Writer a marketing consulting firm that helps global and Indian clients with market entry, positioning, and customer outreach. She was Global Brand Manager of Infosys during its hectic growth era, headed marketing for challenger brand Quintant (acquired by iGATE), and Chief Marketing Officer of Wipro Technologies during which it quadrupled its revenues to $4 billion. Her first book, No Money Marketing: From Upstart to Big Brand on a Frugal Budget was a business bestseller in India, and an updated version has been accepted for publication by Bloomsbury in 2021. She is an independent director on the boards of Expleo Solutions, Royal Orchid Hotels, Bajaj Consumer Care, and CreditAccess Grameen Ltd.

Idi Srinivas Murthy is a senior-level corporate executive with expertise in marketing, growth strategies & integrated implementation; especially in consumer product, consumer-digital, health & tech-based sectors. Currently, he is an Expert Advisor to McKinsey & Co. and manages independent consulting projects. He is an active angel investor, and member of the Board of Directors of RenewBuy (D2C), India’s 2nd largest digital insur-tech player. His writings on consumer & category trends, entrepreneurship, and brand management have often been featured in reputed publications. In twelve years with the Coca-Cola Company, where he donned roles in brand marketing, bottler operations management & innovation commercialization, he also revived Coca-Cola TM post a devastating pesticide controversy in India and led Sprite’s Global Emerging Markets charter. In his stint as the Senior VP – Marketing at Snapdeal, he oversaw branding, online merchandising, digital marketing, user acquisition & retention plans, and public relations.

Rajesh Kurup, a veteran with 25 years of experience is one of the pioneer consumer researchers in the IT/Tech space in India. In his previous stint, he has worked with Kantar Milward Brown, TCS as an Associate Vice President and IMRB International as Group Business Director. His expertise lies in Customer Satisfaction Studies for clients in the Banking and Automotive sector, statistical modelling, advanced market research methods such as multivariate analysis for decision making, Conjoint; Conceptualization of consumer behaviour models, excellent formal training, and exposure to qualitative research.