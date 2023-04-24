Preeti Daga from Jaipur brings home the award Icons of Asia & enterprising women entrepreneur.

Jaipur’s renowned entrepreneur and career coach Preeti Daga brought home the award ‘Icons of Asia”, as an enterprising women entrepreneur who created positive changes in the technology sector. Preeti has been working hard to encourage women entrepreneurs to explore the world of technology. She was hailed for her accomplishments and inspiring many aspiring entrepreneurs to make their mark in technology. She was recognized for her passion and drive and was presented with the Award of Excellence for her tremendous contribution to the field of business. The award ceremony was organised to felicitate the Icons of Asia who have made their country and city proud with hard work, innovation and dedication. and have inspired Millenials with their entrepreneurial journey. The event saw awardees from all over India and Preeti Daga made her representation from Jaipur.

The award was presented to Preeti Daga by Saanya Mulaan, Renowned Social Worker & Fashion Designer, Dr.Manoj Gorkela (BSLS,LLB, LLD(Hon) Dr.Advocate General for State of Uttarakhand at Supreme Court of India, Special Counsel, Govt of MP and Shree Jeev Kant Jha Ji RSS National Spokesperson presented the prestigious award to Preeti Daga.

There was also discussion on how “India is Leading Asia with – GREATEST ENTREPRENEURS & EDUCATORS” and how Entrepreneurs Solve Real World Problems. Innovators & Achievers of Icons of Asia & Woman Leaders Forum Event was powered by Global Empire Events (#GEE).

Speaking about receiving the award Preeti Daga said, This award has been a significant milestone in my life, one that I am immensely proud of and will carry with me forever. The award for me also comes as a recognition of my dedication and determination to succeed, a true testament to my unwavering commitment and tenacity. I feel proud that our efforts of bringing innovation in arena of technology and mentoring youth to become genious are paying off and being acknowledged. It fills my heart with joy to see our hard work being appreciated and rewarded. Awards like these definitely work towards building the morale of women entrepreneurs and motivating them to push the envelope. This recognition reinforces the idea that women can achieve great heights when given the right opportunity.

The occasion was also graced by eminent personalities like Dr. Neeraj A. Sharma, Honorary Consul General of the Republic of Palau to India, Dr. Deepak Singh, Cultural Ambassador to Seychelles, Government of Seychelles, Dr. Nabhit Kapur, World Fund for Development & Planning representative to United Nations New York, Dr. Konstantin Pavlidis. Founder, CEO of the Orassy Research Centre, United Kingdom.,- Lord Diljit Rana, Member of Parliament, House of Lords, United Kingdom. Ms. Urmil Verma, Trustee & Chief Executive, Cordia Group Of Institutions & Director, Lord Rana Foundation, UK., Shreeman Prashant Mukund Das, International Spiritual Coach , Senior Councilor ISKCON Dwarka Temple along with many women entrepreneurs and achievers graced the occasion.