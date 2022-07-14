Prega News and Grapes conceptualise and execute a new digital campaign, #JustTakeTheTest

Be it a craving for something sour or feeling moody every hour. Be it about gaining extra weight or having midnight cravings such signs are not apparent that you’re pregnant. In our society, many myths keep looming around pregnancy. For instance, pickle cravings are usually considered a sign of pregnancy. While this may be true in some cases, can’t a woman just crave pickles?

With Prega News, Grapes has conceptualised and executed a digital campaign, #JustTakeTheTest. This is the second leg of the campaign, this time the brand has come up with a series of pickle ads, bursting the myth by showing that the only way to confirm pregnancy is to take the test.

The campaign in a fun and quirky manner subtly explains that there are a thousand so-called “indications” of pregnancy but only ‘ONE’ sure shot way of knowing is to have Prega News, which gives guaranteed quick results to confirm whether or not one is pregnant. So you don’t have to depend on one’s food habits to confirm the good news #JustTakeTheTest today and be sure. The brand has posted interesting creatives on social media, which relates to the audience well.