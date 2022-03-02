Prega News celebrates the boundless spirit of womanhood with #SheCanCarryBoth this International Women’s Day

New Delhi, 2nd March 2022: Prega News, Mankind Pharma’s pregnancy detection brand on the occasion of International Women’s Day has launched a new campaign, #SheCanCarryBoth to celebrate the boundless spirit of womanhood.

The film depicts the true spirit of women who can don multiple roles without experiencing the smallest pinch of qualm. There is a societal misconception among people that being a working woman brings limitations to the various aspects of life. The common notion that for a woman to stay focused and be competitive on the career front comes at the cost of neglecting the various joys of womanhood.

The video film exquisitely captures the insecurities of women with the portrayal of three starkly different personalities. One has happily entered the phase of mother-hood, the other is highly skeptical about the career options as a model post her pregnancy, while there is another ambitious lady disoriented from the concept of motherhood to fly high in her career.

Prega news with the campaign intends to break the stereotypical inhibitions arising in every woman’s mind, and drives away their doubt that having a child can bring a full stop to their career. It enunciates the huge strength of women who do not shy away from any form of responsibility. It harbors a sense of inclusivity that motivates the women to celebrate their various phases of womanhood, while not compromising on their dreams and ambitions.

Video link – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fWFtFxb8G7I

Commenting on the campaign, Joy Chatterjee, General Manager- Sales & Marketing, Mankind Pharma, said, “Being a leading brand, we believe that it is our responsibility to lead the change in the society. Through the campaign, we have tried to break the stereotypes which consider that a mother cannot be an ambitious woman, and cannot excel at her professional front. We want this notion to be changed in the society at large. The campaign #SheCanCarryBoth talks about the boundless spirit of womanhood. It encourages women to not be afraid of entering into pregnancy and welcome the new cycle of life with cheers and anticipation of a brighter future ahead.