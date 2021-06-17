Prega News launches new campaign #DadWillBeDads this Father’s Day

New Delhi: Mankind Pharma’s pregnancy detection brand, Prega News has come up with a special message celebrating the spirit of Fatherhood featuring its brand ambassador Anushka Sharma. Fathers are the real superheroes for their kids, adapting to new roles and working selflessly for their children’s brighter future. It is a perfect day to acknowledge their contribution to our lives.

The video encourages viewers to do something special for their fathers and make the day unforgettable by creating some personal memories. The film also underlines the importance of whether it’s scolding or showering love from Dad, every moment we get to learn a new lesson that helps make us stronger. The brand urges people to showcase what they are going to do special on the day and share with them on social media platforms.

Celebrate this Father’s Day with joy and pride, make him look stylish or cook him a special meal. You can inspire him to pursue his creative dreams or watch his favourite movie along with him. While we are working from home or studying online in these unprecedented times, it is more important now than ever to bestow your love to that special man. We also can’t underline the fact about the contribution of fathers in maintaining the home, taking care of everyone, and supporting the family member during the pandemic. Prega News honours the contribution of fathers in our lives and encourages people to celebrate safely within their homes.

YouTube link https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Y99aa8qGGSw

Speaking on the campaign, Joy Chatterjee, General Manager- Sales and Marketing, Mankind Pharma said, “During such tough times, it has become more important to stay connected with each other and celebrate the days whenever such occasion is in front of us. There is nothing like a family and nothing like a Dad also who is always there for us. With this small video, our message to people is to do something from our sides to make him happy, and make the moment lively, filled with laughter and cheerfulness”.