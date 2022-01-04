Premier Employer Services, Inc. Becomes PassioHR, Inc.

Premier Employer Services, Inc., an industry leader in the Professional Employer Organization space with its corporate headquarters in Englewood, Colorado has announced today that the company will begin operating under a new name and will be known as PassioHR, Inc., effective January 1, 2022. Passio is the Latin root word for Passion and this rebranding strategy reflects both the evolution of the company as well as its vision for the future. Along with this change, a newly redesigned company logo has been revealed and a new website was launched on January 1, 2022 as well. The company’s ownership and staff have not changed.

x

“We feel that the name change more accurately reflects the company’s unique position and service model within the PEO space and does a much better job at expressing the passion we have in helping our clients and their employees,” said Roger Hays, President and Chief Executive Officer at PassioHR. “We are truly passionate about our clients/partners success and this new name better emphasizes that passion and commitment.”