Premier Energies invests Rs 483 crores towards being one among top 5 players in the solar energy sector in India

Hyderabad: Premier Energies, one of India’s leading Solar PV Cells & Module manufacturing company has revealed that it is setting up a new state-of-the-art facility at E -City Hyderabad. A Greenfield Project, the new plant is spread across 25 acres.

This plant is slated to triple Premier Energy’s current capacity. Being built at an investment of Rs 483 crores, the plant will produce 1.5 GW of solar cells and modules as against the current capacity of 500 MW. The Plant is expected to be commissioned in the next 2 months.

Besides working towards reaching their stated objective of cleaner air and a greener world, the new venture will position the company amongst the top 5 solar manufacturing companies in India. The company also completed 25 years of operation in 2020.

The new manufacturing unit with a capacity of 1.5 GW, will produce MCCE textured multi-crystalline cells as well as Mono PERC cells. The new plant facilities are designed to produce latest generation products by incorporating Monocrystalline PERC technology. This technology step change along with the increase of wafer size to 182 mm and 210 mm will drive the industry towards a greener society.

Announcing to media, Mr.Chiranjeev Saluja, Founder and Managing Director, Premier Energies said, “We at Premier Energies realize that the future of the power industry in India is going to be driven by renewable energy, primarily dominated by solar energy. With the expanded capacity, we aim to work towards India’s commitment of addressing climate change. Our commitment is to fulfill our goals of a greener decade while contributing to the Indian power sector. With increased adoption of automation and robotics, our new factory will be at par with some of the leading manufacturing companies in Asia, Europe, and USA, producing world-class products”.

Headquartered in Secunderabad, Telangana, Premier Energies, an independent power producer owns / operates more than 250 MW solar power plants across India. These plants are monitored and maintained by an in-house O&M team. The company’s mission is to be one among the top 5players in the industry for solar manufacturing and EPC by 2023 by focusing on high quality and reliable energy solutions.