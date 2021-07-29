Premier Energies unveils new facility at E-City Hyderabad

Hyderabad, July 29th, 2021: Premier Energies, one of India’s leading Solar PV Cells & Module manufacturing companies, today unveiled their new state-of-the-art facility at E-City Hyderabad, built with an investment of Rs. 483 crores. With this new facility, Premier Energies is now the 2nd largest player in India in India as an integrated facility producing both cells and modules.

The new plant was formally inaugurated by Hon’ble Minister of Municipal Administration and Urban Development of Telangana, Shri K T Rama Rao. Smt Sabita Indra Reddy, Minister for Education, Telangana was guest of honour on the occasion. Several high-level officials, dignitaries, Surender Pal Singh, Founder and Chairman, and Chiranjeev Saluja, Founder and Managing Director of Premier Energies were also present.

The new manufacturing unit, a greenfield project with a capacity of 750 MW solar cell & 750 MW solar module, will produce MCCE textured multi-crystalline cells and modules, Mono PERC cells and modules as well as 19.2% efficiency polycrystalline cells and modules. The plant has been designed to produce the latest generation products by incorporating Monocrystalline PERC technology. This technology will usher change by increasing the wafer size to 182 mm and 210 mm.

The ISO 9001/ ISO 14001 certified manufacturing facility uses state-of-the-art production systems such as TQC (Total Quality Control) and SPC (Statistical Process Control) quality control. This launch will therefore increase the availability of the highest quality ‘Made in India’ solar cells aligned to the government’s Atmanirbhar Bharat initiatives.

Shri K.T. Rama Rao said, eighteen months ago there was no industry in this place, that was a time when Carona was spreading, and we were having problems with China. During such an adverse time, Premier Energy asked for allocation of land and the Government allocated land under TS-ipass. Despite the grim situation, the management going ahead and investing Rs 483 crores and setting up the largest solar cell and module manufacturing plant in South India, deserves all-round appreciation. Some of the machinery installed here needed the technical expertise of Engineers from China, but due to soured relations between the two countries they were not in a position to come, but our Engineers employed in this plant bridged the gap and made the plant functional. Most of those employed here are locals coming from deprived sections of the society, which is commendable. The biggest challenge being faced by all today is employment generation, be it US or Indian Government. In this competitive world, besides providing employment in the Government sector, we have to attract investment to generate employment for lakhs of unemployed youth. Therefore, the Government of Telangana framed TS-ipass and this was a game-changer. In terms of ease of doing business, Telangana tops the ranking given jointly by the World Bank and the Government of India. The State Government has been sincerely working to facilitate the setting up of industry in the state by providing support and making available all the necessary resources including land and skilled workforce and that is the reason for attracting over 17000 industries and Rs 220000 crore investment under the dynamic leadership of our honorable Chief Minister. The government’s commitment enabled operationalization of more than 80% of this investment, unlike in other states where these commitments remain on paper. This is no mean task, as states and countries are competing to garner investment. Especially renewable energy is a critical industry, be it solar, wind, hydel, they have great prominence and this state Government is giving the highest priority to such green energy projects. KCR Government was instrumental in providing a solution to the 60-year-old problem of power shortage within six months of its governance, today Telangana is in the second position in the production of solar energy and the credit largely goes to the leadership acumen of our Chief Minister. Premier Energy is promising me to invest a further Rs 1200 crs to expand this project and provide employment for another 2000 people. We request the management to ensure that majority of the employment goes to the local youth, as the government is committed to ensuring that you get additional incentives if you provide employment to the locals. We are going to start a skill development center on August 5th in this area, as part of this the local youth in this area with ITI, Degree, B. Tech qualifications should come forward, the skill you require we will provide and it is the Government’s responsibility to generate employment for you. Premier Energy management has set up ambitious goals for themselves, the plans are to actually scale up the production to 4 GW capacity for Modular and cells manufacturing by 2024, they are committed to set up India’s largest plant here in two and half years and the State Government will provide all the support they desire. Our entrepreneurs from the state scaling such height are of great pride for Telangana.

Speaking on the occasion, Surender Pal Singh, Founder, and Chairman, Premier Energies said, “We have realized over the last two decades that solar power is not only a cleaner alternative to traditional energy that is highly dependent on fossil fuel but can also address the power crisis that India, especially our villages, are grappling with. In an agricultural economy like India, solar energy can play a big role in irrigation and harvesting. We at Premier Energies are committed to harnessing the power of the sun for a prosperous and greener India. This plant is one of its kind in the country, it has got the latest technology and is tuned to adopting future technologies in the years to come. We started our journey in 1995 when solar was in a nascent stage, it was very difficult to convince people that these solar panels can generate power. The thought process at that time was, power can be generated only through Hydel, Thermal, or nuclear, over the period this industry has grown, and now it’s being said that solar is the only future of power energy for the entire world. We started as a system integrator, assembling solar lanterns, solar streetlights, etc., today we are proud to announce the setting up of a capacity of 1.25 MW module manufacturing capacity and 750 MW of solar cells, which incidentally is one of its kind and second biggest in the country and first in South India. Apart from manufacturing solar cells and modules, we have been very active in solar water pumping systems which are used for irrigation and drinking water, in rooftop power plants, ground-mounted power plants, and village electrification. We have electrified and solarized over 500 villages in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and Uttar Pradesh. These areas were not accessible to provide conventional electricity, we established a power supply for every household in these villages. We have been active in CSR by contributing our might in the areas in and around Telangana. We adopted the Annaram village, set up a park with solar lighting and a children’s playground. We provided home lighting and street lighting for 550 houses in the Dr. BR Ambedkar hutment area of Secunderabad cantonment, donated an LPG eco-friendly crematorium to Moksha Danam. We are supporting the Sparsh Foundation, which the Government of Telangana is promoting. Thank the government of India for its progressive solar policy, the state government for encouraging industry, they have been very kind and encouraging for the growth of the solar industry. It is a proud moment for us that our new plant is up and operational during the most trying times of the 21st century. My heartfelt thanks to the Govt of Telangana for supporting us in this journey. They believed in our vision and encouraged us to grow,” added Mr. Singh.

Chiranjeev Saluja, Founder, and Managing Director, Premier Energies said, “We at Premier Energies realize that the future of the power industry in India is going to be driven by renewable energy, primarily dominated by solar energy. With the expanded capacity, we aim to work towards India’s commitment to addressing climate change. Our core philosophy is to work for a greener decade while contributing to the Indian power sector. This plant has been built with an investment of Rs 483 cr, spread across 25 acres, this hi-tech plant has been designed to produce the latest generation products, designed to drive the industry to a greener tomorrow. This launch is significant as it contributes to Make in Telangana and Atma Nirbhar Bharat initiatives of the Government of India. This expansion has more than doubled Premier Energy’s capacity, this plant will produce more than 750 MW of solar cells and 750 MW of solar modules. We are happy to announce that 700 people are employed in this plant and more than 80% of them are from Telangana state. The future of the power industry is going to be driven by renewable energy and dominated by solar energy. With the commissioning of this plant, Premier Energies has the second-largest integrated facility in India and the largest in South India. We completed the construction of this plant in a record 18 months of land allocation, despite challenges associated with Covid. We wish to expand and grow this base from 750 MW per annum to a 3000 MW per annum plant. This expansion will result in the employment creation of additional 2000 jobs. We will continue to work to add the latest technology and make Telangana a solar manufacturing hub.”

Other highlights of the new manufacturing facility are:

100% EL and Visual Sorting

Color Uniformity

Minimum Power Loss

Excellent Solderability

Best in Class technology MCCE

Highly Automated Equipment

Headquartered in Greater Hyderabad Telangana, Premier Energies, has a capacity of 1.25 GW Module and 0.75GW Cell. With the new launch, the company is now 2nd largest integrated manufacturer of solar cells and modules in India. The company has completed 25 years of operations in 2020.