Premium Transmission opens first exclusive Service Centre in Pune

In a bid to enhance aftermarket support, Premium Transmission, a leading player in the industrial gearboxes, geared motors and fluid coupling segment has inaugurated its first service centre in the manufacturing hub of India at Pune. The company intends to provide a one stop solution to all its customers through this state-of-art service centre, which will focus on repairs and overhauling. This service centre was inaugurated under the hands of Mr. Arvind Singhal, Director of the Company.

The centre has been established with a significant investment and provides the highest level of expertise to the customers. It will set new benchmarks for service efficiency and also unfold immense potential for the region. While accelerating industrial growth it would also play a key role in the development of good employment opportunities.

The centre will contribute to the existing spares sales of the company, in addition to being an important source of revenue generation. Premium Transmission, with a total revenue of Rs. 400+ crore from domestic operations aims to generate an additional Rs. 100 crore by FY 23-24 through spares & services.

Speaking about the launch, Mr. Neeraj Bisaria, MD & CEO, Premium Transmission said, “Customer delight is what drives us at Premium Transmission and we have always believed it to be of paramount importance. This is yet another step in fulfilling that commitment. The centre will help us engage and improve customer responsiveness and augment customer loyalty. This is our first service centre in the country. Our constant endeavor has been to deliver service excellence and be a preferred partner for leading Indian and international brands. To cater to the domestic market, we also plan to expand our service centre network to other cities. The pipeline includes locations like Bhubaneshwar and Coimbatore by the end of FY 19-20.”

When it comes to expansion, along with India, Premium Transmission is also focusing on strengthening its global footprint with an aim to establish a centre in Europe in FY 19-20. Centres have been proposed in Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, and Kenya as well to serve the international market more effectively and efficiently. With this service centre company is Geared Up to serve its customers with the highest level of proficiency.